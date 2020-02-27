Waterfront open house set for March 5

The city of Albany is inviting the public to learn about a project it hopes will revitalize the city’s waterfront and create a new tourist destination in the mid-valley.

Earlier this year, the Albany Revitalization Area approved a contract with Portland firm Walker Macy for the design of the Water Avenue corridor — a 24-acre area that runs along the Willamette River — not to exceed $2.36 million.

At the time, the company promised the opportunity for public input and on March 5, they’re set to deliver the first of those opportunities.

The open house, scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. at the Albany Senior Center, will have no formal presentation. Instead, there will be the chance for conversation with city and project staff about what ideas residents have in regards to the waterfront space.

In October when the contract was approved, Chelsea McCann of Walker Macy said the city’s waterfront was in a good position for development and that the project would be broken into six parts: site analysis, concept development, concept refinement, completing technical documentation, obtaining permits and construction.

Online surveys, the company said, are planned for public engagement as well.