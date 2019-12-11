Waterfront design to kick off in January

The Albany Revitalization Area took care of a bit of housekeeping on Wednesday in regard to the planned development of the 24-acre area that runs along the river from Water Avenue to Main Street.

Portland landscape architecture firm Walker Macy was awarded the contract through a resolution to design the area, complete permit work and come up with buildable plans at a cost of $2 million.

ARA, according to Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry, has $21.5 million left in spending authority. Should the plans come to fruition, previous estimates noted that the waterfront development could cost about $20 million.

The project is funded through the city's urban renewal district, or ARA. Property values within the area were frozen, and as property values increased over time, the difference between the frozen and new values went to the district to help fund improvement projects. ARA money cannot be used to fund projects or pay down expenses outside of the district, or to pay for things outside of the district's purpose which includes decreasing blight and revitalizing downtown.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}