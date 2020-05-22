Waterfront design takes shape

"We also heard a lot about sustainability," McCann said. "Your community really acknowledged there's an opportunity here to enhance and improve upon the bank condition."

Themes aside, CARA was not asked to weigh-in on the plans presented Wednesday, only review them as progress.

McCann presented three options including plans for Water Avenue, Monteith Park and the Dave Clark Trail.

Monteith Park, she said, could see a new water feature, playsets and café. McCann also said community feedback suggested that people enjoyed the city's summer concert series and another concert stage could be included in the plans.

The park's plan, dubbed Community Loops, would incorporate aspects of the existing downtown.

"Your downtown has gone through a lot of transformation," McCann said noting the retail and restaurant options. "One of your main focal draws is the carousel...that was really the start of where we came from, building on that — the whimsy of the carousel building."

McCann also noted that people were concerned about safety on the Dave Clark Trail and that surveillance and lighting would be important. A beer garden was also an option for the path.