 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Water rescue made in McKenzie River
0 comments
alert

Water rescue made in McKenzie River

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
mckenzie

Crews work the scene of a water rescue Saturday in the McKenzie River.

 Eugene Springfield Fire

SPRINGFIELD — Eugene Springfield Fire water rescue crews responded for a person in distress following a tubing incident on the McKenzie River in Springfield ON Saturday evening.

Initial reports were that 3 people had become trapped on a log in the middle of the river behind RiverBend Hospital. Arriving crews found one person still needing assistance and used Boat 5 staffed with a crew from the Gateway Station to bring the person in.

No information was available on the identity, age, gender, hometown or injuries of the person rescued.

Eugene Springfield Fire urges citizens to take extra precautions when floating the river this year as debris from the Holiday Farm Fire has increased the number of river hazards. Trees and branches can deadly when combined with hydraulic forces in a flowing river.

Wear life vests, don't float on uncertified floatation devices and don't float waterways you are not familiar with.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News