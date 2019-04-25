FOR MORE INFORMATION

The city of Corvallis has a special page on its website for information on the water master plan update. See https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/publicworks/page/water-master-plan-update. You can choose to participate in a community survey for the next week. Residents also can review “supporting documents” that are part of the process, and city officials plan to add the charts and poster boards that were used at Thursday’s open house.