A Bothell, Washington woman was accused of robbery and other charges in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon.
Scottie Joann Levine, 25, was arraigned on an indictment and charged with first-degree robbery, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.
The crimes allegedly occurred on May 15, and the victims listed in the indictment are Albany Les Schwab employees.
Judge David Delsman set Levine’s bail at $50,000, the minimum required for such a serious offense. First-degree robbery is a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of seven-and-a-half years in prison.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 4.