Education : bachelor’s in psychology with a business minor from Wichita State University; master’s in divinity with a sociology emphasis from Boston University

ABOUT THE SERIES

This is the final story in a series of five profiles of Corvallis City Council candidates for Ward 7. See the website for previous profiles of Lucas Letelier, Brad Longman, Susan Walenza and Paul Shaffer. Pleas see the website for previous profiles in the series.