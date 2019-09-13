Linda Gearhart brings a strong social services background to her candidacy in Ward 7 of the Corvallis City Council.
Gearhart worked with a homeless coalition in Boston while interning for her master’s degree and volunteered at a shelter in the Goose Hollow neighborhood or Portland before moving to Corvallis five years ago.
“The churches I’ve worked with have done what can, but we hope to involve the whole community,” Gearhart said of the homeless challenge in Corvallis. “My experience with people with mental health issues and awareness campaigns, along with livability issues helps me educate and work with police, business and those experiencing houselessness.”
Gearhart is one of five candidates on the crowded Nov. 5 ballot aiming to replace Bill Glassmire, who resigned eight months into his third term in the northwest Corvallis precinct after being injured in a July 10 bicycle incident. The seat has been vacant since Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber announced Glassmire’s resignation at the Aug. 5 City Council meeting.
Also running for the seat are Brad Longman, Lucas Letelier, Paul Shaffer and Susan Walezna.
Other issues that Gearhart says that she hopes to work on are affordable housng challenges, earth sustainability, citizen participation and community cohesion.
“I am qualified, available and I love this city!,” Gearhart said. “I would like to bring more heart to the heart of the valley and more statesmanship back into politics.”