Ward 7 is lone contested Corvallis council race

In fact, given email exchanges with the candidates and the evidence from Tuesday’s 75-minute remote forum there aren’t a lot of issues in which the two are at odds. Their differences are more a matter of nuance and degree and the way to attack a problem.

The coronavirus, housing, homelessness and climate change were issues both said were vital to the city’s future.

The virus also has changed the nature of the campaign. Both candidates have engaged in just limited personal campaigning and engaging with community members only if they are outside rather than knocking on doors.

Both candidates applauded the city for opening up city right of way and parking spots to outdoor restaurant seating. Both also framed the COVID challenge in terms of partnerships. The city can’t do it alone, they said, noting the importance of working with Benton County, Oregon State University and state officials.

Bowman was a little more aggressive on climate change, noting that “a net-zero carbon footprint is something Corvallis needs to strive for.”

Shaffer called climate change “an existential threat” but added that “Corvallis is a small part of a global problem. We can set an example, but a lot of other people have to play their parts.”