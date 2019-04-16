The Walmart stores in Albany and Lebanon are among the five locations that will get upgrades and new technology as part of renovation efforts in Oregon that are expected to cost $25 million.
A Walmart spokeswoman said the Lebanon store will have a grand reopening on April 26, though the time of the celebration has yet to be finalized.
The Lebanon store will have a front entry remodel and an upgrade to its electronics department and more, the spokeswoman said. That location also will receive an online grocery pickup, where customers can select from up from 40,000 online items and choose the best time to pick them up.
The grand reopening of the Albany store is scheduled for later this summer.
On average, each Walmart store remodel is a multimillion-dollar project, the Walmart spokeswoman said.