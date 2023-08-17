Walker Road in Lebanon is now open to through traffic from 12th Street to Stoltz Hill Road.

The road will remain closed to through traffic from Sixth Street to 10th Street. A detour route using Vaughan Lane is still in place to guide motorists around the closure.

The city anticipates that all of Walker Road will be open to through traffic by Friday, Sept. 1.

For continual updates regarding construction location and road closures, visit https://www.lebanonoregon.gov/gis.

Those who have questions or concerns regarding the project can call the city’s engineering department at 541-258-4923, or email engineering@lebanonoregon.gov.