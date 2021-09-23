Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Saturday

The mid-Willamette Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for Saturday at Timber Linn Memorial Park in Albany. The two-mile walk will start at 11:15 a.m. following the Promise Garden ceremony.

According to a press release from the Alzheimer's Association Oregon & Southwest Washington Chapter, the walk will honor those affected by the disease. Funds from the event will go towards the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Promise Garden ceremony will start at 11 a.m. and give attendees the chance to feel solidarity with others who want to fight against the disease. The colors of the flowers in the garden symbolize different people’s connection to Alzheimer’s. For example, a blue flower signifies someone who is living with the disease.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer's is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending this disease,” Tracy Morgan, executive director of Alzheimer’s Association Oregon & Southwest Washington said in the press release. “Because like flowers, our participants don't stop when something's in their way. We are looking forward to a wonderful walk day in Albany this year!”