More than 570 people took part Saturday morning in the Walk to End Alzheimer's, held at Timber Linn Memorial Park in Albany.
Their efforts raised more than $80,000.
Kara Griffey, the event's director and an employee of the Oregon and Southwest Washington chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, said those funds go toward care, research and support, including local classes and support groups.
She added that the walk featured 73 different fundraising teams, which included both groups of local businesses and of friends and families of people afflicted with Alzheimer’s. So many participants worked to raise money, Griffey noted, because they are hopeful that a cure to the disease can be found.
“You see a huge turnout because this is about hope and honoring the experiences of everyone touched by this disease,” she said.
Griffey said other communities host similar walks and the Albany version has been held annually for at least five years.
She hopes even more people get involved next year, or take advantage of the resources the association offers. Visit alz.org/orswwa for more information about local resources for those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.