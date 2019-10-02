{{featured_button_text}}
Walk for the Cause

Erin Eriksen, in pink hat, of Albany, speaks about her experience with breast cancer Saturday during the Walk for the Cause.

 Anthony Rimel, Mid-Valley Media

Soroptimist International of Albany’s annual cancer benefit fundraiser, the Walk for the Cause, is set for Saturday morning.

The event is scheduled to start at the Linn County Courthouse at 9 a.m. Advanced registration for the event is closed, but on site-registration begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The event includes a five kilometer walk from the courthouse to the riverfront and along sections of Water Avenue Northeast.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Organizers said the event has raised more than 750,000 to help Linn County women with cancer over its 24 year run. Last year organizers said 700 to 800 people participated in the walk.

Visit https://sialbany.org/walk/ for more information about the event. 

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Anthony Rimel covers education and crime in Benton County and weekend events across the Mid-Valley. He can be reached at anthony.rimel@lee.net or 541-812-6091.

0
0
0
0
0