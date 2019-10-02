Soroptimist International of Albany’s annual cancer benefit fundraiser, the Walk for the Cause, is set for Saturday morning.
The event is scheduled to start at the Linn County Courthouse at 9 a.m. Advanced registration for the event is closed, but on site-registration begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The event includes a five kilometer walk from the courthouse to the riverfront and along sections of Water Avenue Northeast.
Organizers said the event has raised more than 750,000 to help Linn County women with cancer over its 24 year run. Last year organizers said 700 to 800 people participated in the walk.
Visit https://sialbany.org/walk/ for more information about the event.