From left: Wendy Kirbey, Toni Steward, Robbie Spencer and Shannon Guerin Van Deusen started off the 24th annual Walk for the Cause by speaking about their personal experiences with cancer and then kicked off the walk. See the website for a gallery of photos from the event.
The 24th annual Walk for the Cause was held by Soroptomist International of Albany on Saturday.
Cameron Everetts McCaffrey reaches out for the balloon arch at the finish line of the Walk for the Cause while walking with father Jamie McCaffrey and step-mother Alissa Huddleston, of Lebanon.
Christa Zumach pushes son Benjamin, 2 1/2 months, in a stroller while walking with Tasha Harrell and dog Bentley during the Walk for the Cause.
Participants head forward in the fog Saturday during the Walk for the Cause.
Rosco Huebner, of Albany, and daughter Myla, 4, keep up the pace in the home stretch of the Walk for the Cause 5K run on Saturday, October 5.
If you participated in the Walk for the Cause in Albany Saturday you likely encountered course volunteers at every intersection who cheered you on with warmth and sincerity.
This support on the course mirrors the support the event organizers want to give women battling cancer.
Soroptimist International of Albany holds the event as a fundraiser to support local women with medical expenses from battling the disease.
Cindy Koch, president of the chapter, said the event had about 600 participants this year and raised around $53,000.
“All $53,000 of that goes directly back into the community,” she said.
Nancy Allnutt, of Albany, said she was one of the event’s “Faces of Cancer” in 2017, when she was in her second bout with cancer. Although she said that was skin cancer that was removed relatively easily, she had a rough battle with head and neck cancer that spread to her pancreas four years before.
She said the support she received at the event was so incredible that when she recovered she decided to get involved with Soroptimists herself.
“It meant so much that these women were ready and willing to step up and help me. And they did.”
Wendy Kirbey, president of the board of the Historic Carousel & Museum in Albany, was one of this year’s faces of cancer. She said in April she was diagnosed with a fast-growing form of breast cancer. Since then she’s had surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatments, with her last radiation treatment on Tuesday. She’ll find out what’s next for her when she next sees her oncologist.
