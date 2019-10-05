{{featured_button_text}}

If you participated in the Walk for the Cause in Albany Saturday you likely encountered course volunteers at every intersection who cheered you on with warmth and sincerity.

This support on the course mirrors the support the event organizers want to give women battling cancer.

Soroptimist International of Albany holds the event as a fundraiser to support local women with medical expenses from battling the disease.

Cindy Koch, president of the chapter, said the event had about 600 participants this year and raised around $53,000.

“All $53,000 of that goes directly back into the community,” she said.

Nancy Allnutt, of Albany, said she was one of the event’s “Faces of Cancer” in 2017, when she was in her second bout with cancer. Although she said that was skin cancer that was removed relatively easily, she had a rough battle with head and neck cancer that spread to her pancreas four years before.

She said the support she received at the event was so incredible that when she recovered she decided to get involved with Soroptimists herself.

“It meant so much that these women were ready and willing to step up and help me. And they did.”

Wendy Kirbey, president of the board of the Historic Carousel & Museum in Albany, was one of this year’s faces of cancer. She said in April she was diagnosed with a fast-growing form of breast cancer. Since then she’s had surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatments, with her last radiation treatment on Tuesday. She’ll find out what’s next for her when she next sees her oncologist.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

“I’m a pretty tough lady, but this got me,” she said.

She encouraged people to let those around them know when they are battling cancer, because people will rally around them and help, as her community at the carousel has done for her.

“If I hadn’t had them this year I would have been in serious trouble,” she said.

She said being part of the event also helped her.

“It gives you strength. There is strength in numbers. You always have someone to talk to. It’s like you are not alone.”

She also said all women should get yearly mammograms, because if she’d skipped a year the cancer could have been much more serious by the time it was detected.

Participants started at the Linn County Courthouse and used the riverfront area and Water Avenue for most of the 5-kilometer course.

Gallery: Walk for the Cause in Albany

1 of 16

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Anthony Rimel covers education and crime in Benton County and weekend events across the Mid-Valley. He can be reached at anthony.rimel@lee.net or 541-812-6091.

0
0
0
0
0