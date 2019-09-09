This is the second in a series of five profiles of Corvallis City Council candidates for Ward 7. See the website for the first profile.

THE WALENZA FILE

Age: 65

Occupation: Retired teacher

Education: Bachelor’s in psychology and master’s in education/counseling from Portland State, master’s in teaching from Goddard College in Plainfield, Vermont.

Community involvement: Classroom volunteer, also organized a kids running program at her grandchildren’s school.