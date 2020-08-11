Voyages of discovery: Urge to explore leads Corvallis man to kayaking adventures

Bill O’Brien was bitten by the adventure bug at an early age.
“Since preschool, I would sneak out of the house and explore the outdoors,” he said. “I’ve always been an explorer.”
As a young man, that passion for adventure led O’Brien to hike the Pacific Crest Trail and pedal his bicycle across the continent, from Reedsport to the eastern tip of Newfoundland, Canada.
He got into rock climbing and whitewater rafting. He got a job with the Albany Fire Department, where he became an apparatus operator and paramedic and served on the department’s diving and swift water rescue teams.
And then he discovered sea kayaking.
His first paddling excursion on the ocean took him past Sea Lion Caves on the Oregon coast. Then he started doing other trips, sometimes with his wife, Lea Murphy; sometimes with friends; sometimes alone.
At some point, the explorer in him started reasserting itself, and he began stitching trips together. Between about 2005 and 2010, in a series of trips ranging from single-day jaunts to one lasting nearly a week, O’Brien kayaked the length of the Oregon coast.
During that same period, O’Brien and Patrick McCarty of Portland, his main paddling partner at the time, kayaked around the Brooks Peninsula, which juts out from the northwestern corner of Vancouver Island. It was an ambitious trip that got O’Brien thinking bigger.
“That fed into this growing idea of well, heck, let’s just do the whole thing,” he said — and by “doing the whole thing” he meant kayaking the entire West Coast of the United States and Canada.
“Then I met two other guys who wanted to do it,” Alan Douglass of Parkdale and John Schlesinger of Coos Bay, O’Brien added. “They were all in.”
It might sound like an impossible undertaking, but over the course of the last decade, O’Brien, now 65 and retired from the fire service, has completed his goal: He has kayaked the entire West Coast of North America from the U.S.-Mexico border to Prince Rupert, British Columbia, just below the southern tip of Alaska, a distance of around 2,100 miles.
Most of his trips with Douglass and Schlesinger have covered about 200 miles over the course of nine or 10 days. They carry all of their camping gear and food in their kayaks, camping on beaches wherever they can find them. And because reliable sources of fresh water can be hard to find, they generally have to carry all their water as well.
They’re not paddling all the time — they also have sails they can use when conditions are right.
“The mast is right in front of you (on the kayak). You flip it up and boom! you’re up and going,” O’Brien said. “It gives you more range and allows you to have more energy at the end of the day.”
And oh, the things they’ve seen along the way!
Once, paddling in dense fog along the Washington coast, the men were searching for a passage through offshore rocks so they could reach a campsite on the beach.
“I went in first,” O’Brien recalled. “As I break into the opening, it’s really misty, and there’s rocks everywhere with pelicans on them. We had paddled into a pelican city. The pelicans didn’t fly — they just watched us going by.”
Another time, nearing Tofino on Vancouver Island, they paddled into a large group of sea lions.
“Then the orcas showed up,” O’Brien said. “They came in quietly, and suddenly we were in the midst of an attack.”
The panicked sea lions packed themselves into tight masses of about two dozen animals apiece, clustering shoulder to shoulder in a defensive posture. It didn’t save them. Three times an orca swooped in, taking a sea lion in what O’Brien described as a surgical strike.
“I had a camera,” he said, “but I was so stunned I couldn’t even move.”
The men wear dry suits to protect them from the ocean’s chill, navigate with GPS devices and carry locator beacons in case of emergency, but they’ve had remarkably few problems (although O‘Brien did have to replace a kayak after a wave smashed his boat into a California jetty and broke it in half).
One key to their success: meticulous planning. The three spend hours poring over maps, charts and satellite images, using a color-coded system to mark every possible campsite and pull-out point. They study weather reports and tide tables and gather every scrap of information they can about the prevailing winds, ocean currents and potential hazards of their proposed route.
“We’re old farts,” says O’Brien. “We’re just regular people. It’s not something you’re going to do without building up lots of experience, but it’s available to the normal person.
“Our experience kind of puts us in an elite class, but we’re not elite people. It’s just that most people, they don’t dream big enough.”
