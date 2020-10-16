Voting tips for an unusual election year

Your ballot probably is in your hands or it’s on its way in the mail as you read this. But let’s face it, this is not a normal election.

Concerns about voter fraud, whether valid or not, have been swirling through the country as election day, Nov. 3, gets closer.

As a public service we interviewed elections officials for both Benton County and Linn County in an effort to help voters understand the challenges of voting in 2020, which will mark the sixth vote by mail presidential election in Oregon.

Oh, and there is a virus out there, too, which forces election officials to take extra precautions to make sure employees remain safe and able to work.

“For where we are at this stage of the process, I think the number of questions and office activity is higher than normal,” said Linn County Clerk Steve Druckenmiller. “As soon as the ballots are delivered though, I do expect a significant increase over the past. The participation in this election should be very high and many who have never voted before or who have failed to vote recently, will need more help than normal navigating the process.