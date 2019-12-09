Voting open for renaming of senior center

Voting is now open in the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department’s effort to rename the Chintimini Senior and Community Center.

The center and its adjacent park are being remodeled and expanded, and the department is pulling away from the Chintimini name out of respect for the language of the area’s indigenous people.

The only requirement for the contest is that the name had to retain the words “community center.”

Here are the four finalists out of the more than 100 submissions by members of the community:

• Engage Community Center

• Valleyheart Community Center

• Corvallis Community Center

• Three Leaves Community Center

Voting is open through Dec. 23 at www.tinyurl.com/CSCCvote. Only one vote per person/device is allowed.

City officials said that because the facility “is Corvallis’ center for adult recreation and lifelong learning having a name that sparks excitement and speaks to the center’s fun, welcoming and inclusive environment is a key goal for this renaming process.”