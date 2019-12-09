You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Voting open for renaming of senior center

Voting open for renaming of senior center

{{featured_button_text}}
senior-center-rendering

Here is an artist's rendering of the new outdoor terrace area planned for the Chintimini Senior and Community Center in Corvallis. In addition to the remodeling and expansion of the center and the adjacent park, the facility will be receiving a new name.

 City of Corvallis

Voting is now open in the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department’s effort to rename the Chintimini Senior and Community Center.

The center and its adjacent park are being remodeled and expanded, and the department is pulling away from the Chintimini name out of respect for the language of the area’s indigenous people.

The only requirement for the contest is that the name had to retain the words “community center.”

Here are the four finalists out of the more than 100 submissions by members of the community:

• Engage Community Center

• Valleyheart Community Center

• Corvallis Community Center

• Three Leaves Community Center

Voting is open through Dec. 23 at www.tinyurl.com/CSCCvote. Only one vote per person/device is allowed.

City officials said that because the facility “is Corvallis’ center for adult recreation and lifelong learning having a name that sparks excitement and speaks to the center’s fun, welcoming and inclusive environment is a key goal for this renaming process.”

The person or group submitting the winning idea will receive a $100 gift card and will be invited to be a guest of honor at the ribbon cutting when the remodeling is complete. Finalists who do not win will receive a $25 gift card.

Construction on the 2,500-square-foot expansion of the center began in June. The expansion will consist of two new classrooms, two small offices and storage space. A new entrance will be built on the north side of the building as well as an outdoor terrace.

A total of 113 parking spaces will be added. The park will be adding new restrooms, two pickleball courts, outdoor exercise equipment, playground resurfacing and a water detention swale. The $5 million project is being paid for by a state grant, systems development charges and a donation. No general fund money is being used.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Partin trial reset in Benton court
Local

Partin trial reset in Benton court

  • Updated

A Sweet Home resident who has argued in Linn and Benton county cases that criminal codes do not apply to her will not go to trial this week at…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News