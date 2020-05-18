Voting deadline looms
Voting deadline looms

  Updated
051920-adh-nws-Elections01-my

Wearing either masks or face shields, election workers examine ballots while working inside the Linn County Courthouse Monday afternoon. Besides the mask precautions, two positions at each table have been eliminated. This may slow down counting if a large influx of voters turn in their ballots on Tuesday, Linn County Clerk Steve Druckenmiller said.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

Tuesday is Election Day in Oregon, which means residents have a few more  hours to find a ballot drop box. 

It's too late to mail in ballots, but drop boxes and ballot sites throughout the state remain open on Tuesday, accepting ballots that will determine safety levies, county commission positions and the very last chance at having a say in the presidential primary. 

As of Monday afternoon, the Oregon Secretary of State's Office elections website noted that 30.2% of ballots that had gone out to eligible voters had been returned. That's down from the 2018 election that saw a voter participation rate of 33.91%. 

In Linn County, 24% of voters have returned their ballots, while Benton has seen 26.6% of ballots returned so far. 

Participation statewide is down from a decade ago, when 41.62% of voters returned their ballots, and miles away from the 72.79% participation rate back in 1968. 

This year voters will have the chance to weigh in on the Linn County Commission race, where four Republicans and on Democrat are seeking their party's nomination to compete for Commissioner Will Tucker's seat on the three-member board. They'll also decide whether or not to continue supporting a $1.15 per $1,000 of assessed value levy to support Albany's public safety services. 

The Linn County assessor and surveyor are also on the ballot, along with the justice of the peace position. 

Benton County residents can cast their votes in nonpartisan races for two judge positions and the district attorney, while Adair Village will decide whether to change its charter and create four city wards. 

Party nominations for House Districts 11 and 17 as well as Senate District 12 are also set to be decided on Tuesday. 

A list of ballot drop sites follows, although some buildings where drop boxes are located may be closed due to current COVID-19 restrictions. Additional information on where to drop off ballots can be found at sos.oregon.gov/voting/Pages/drop-box-locator.aspx.

Benton County Courthouse

Courthouse lawn on Fourth Street

120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis 

Benton County Courthouse

Accessible entrance on Fifth Street

120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis 

Law Enforcement Center

180 NW Fifth St, Corvallis 

Wells Fargo Bank

Timberhill Shopping Center

2543 NW Kings Blvd., Corvallis 

Benton County Sunset Building

Drop box in parking lot

4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis 

Adair Village City Hall

Drop box in front of City Hall parking lot

6030 NE William R. Carr Ave., Adair Village 

Lincoln Health Center

Drop box in parking lot

121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis 

Monroe Community Library

Drop box in parking lot

380 N Fifth St, Monroe 

North Albany Shopping Center

Drop box in front of IGA Supermarket

621 Hickory Ave. NW, Albany 

Philomath Public Library

Drop box near main entrance

1050 Applegate St, Philomath 

Linn County Sheriff's Office Substation 

Corner of South Main and Walker Road, Lebanon

Sweet Home City Hall 

3225 Main St., Sweet Home

Mill City City Hall

228 S.W. Broadway St.

Scio City Hall

38957 N.W. First Ave.

