Benton drop sites

24-Hour Outside Ballot Drop Boxes

• Benton County Courthouse

Courthouse lawn on Fourth Street

120 NW 4th St, Corvallis OR 97330

• Benton County Courthouse

Accessible entrance on Fifth Street

120 NW 4th St, Corvallis OR 97330

• Benton County Courthouse

Across the street on Fifth Street

180 NW 5th St, Corvallis OR 97330

• Wells Fargo Bank

Timberhill Shopping Center

2543 NW Kings Blvd, Corvallis OR 97330

• Benton County Sunset Building

Drop box in parking lot

4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis OR 97333

• Lincoln Health Center

Drop box in parking lot

121 SE Viewmont Ave, Corvallis OR 97333

• North Albany Shopping Center

Drop box in front of IGA Supermarket

621 Hickory Ave NW, Albany OR 97321

• Monroe Community Library

Drop box in parking lot

380 N 5th St, Monroe OR 97456

• Philomath Public Library

Drop box near main entrance

1050 Applegate St, Philomath OR 97370

Inside Ballot Drop Boxes

• Benton County Elections Office

Basement of County Courthouse

120 NW 4th St Rm 13, Corvallis OR 97330

541-766-6756

Mon thru Fri 8 am to 5 pm

Election Day 7 am to 8 pm

• Corvallis Public Library

645 NW Monroe Ave, Corvallis OR 97330

541-766-6793

Mon thru Thu 10 am to 8 pm

Fri thru Sat 10 am to 6 pm

Sun 1 pm to 5 pm

• OSU Valley Library

121 The Valley Library, Corvallis OR 97331

541-737-3331

Mon thru Thu 7 am to midnight

Fri 7 am to 10 pm

Sat 1 pm to 10 pm

Sun 1 pm to midnight

• Senior Citizens Center of Corvallis

2601 NW Tyler Ave, Corvallis OR 97330

541-766-6959

Mon thru Fri 8 am to 4 pm

Election Day 8 am to 8 pm

• LBCC Benton Center

757 NW Polk Ave, Corvallis OR 97330

541-757-8944

Mon thru Thu 8 am to 10 pm

Fri 8 am to 4 pm

• City Limits Market

5800 NW Hwy 99W, Corvallis OR 97330

541-745-7194

Mon thru Thu 6:30 am to 8 pm

Fri 6:30 am to 8:30 pm

Sat 8 am to 8 pm

Sun 8 am to 8 pm

• John Boy’s Alsea Mercantile Store

186 E Main St, Alsea OR 97324

541-487-4462

Mon thru Sat 6 am to 8 pm

Sun 7 am to 8 pm