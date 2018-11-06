Mid-valley residents who prefer to wait for Election Day to turn in your ballots, the time has come.
The deadline to drop off a ballot is 8 p.m. today: Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Ballots cannot be mailed because postmarks don't count; at this point, you have to take the ballot to a box yourself.
Ballot boxes can be found at courthouses, libraries, senior and community centers, some City Hall locations and some law enforcement divisions. For a full list of sites, see the Linn County Clerk's list or the Benton County list online, or check out the online version of this story.
Voter turnout in the mid-valley as of Monday afternoon was at just shy of 50 percent for Benton County and 42 percent for Linn.
In Linn County, Tuesday's election will decide, among other issues, who wins seats for two of Linn County's five circuit court judges, who will serve as Linn County's third commissioner and who will represent Albany as mayor and as councilors for wards II-A and III-A.
In Benton County, voters are weighing in on a commissioner race, choosing a mayor and deciding five contested Corvallis City Council positions.
Statewide ballot measures include requests to amend the constitution regarding the taxation of groceries and how the Legislature will be allowed to increase taxes and fees. Voters also are being asked to decide whether to repeal the state's 30-year-old sanctuary law, prohibit the use of state Medicaid dollars to pay for abortions and allow nongovernmental entities to use bonding funds to pay for affordable housing projects.