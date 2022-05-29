Volunteers will tackle tags in Albany parks

When Chuck Poirier jumps out of his car to cover rival tags, he hopes it’s permanent.

The Albany retiree and U.S. Navy veteran organized a graffiti cleanup Saturday, May 28 for volunteers with the city’s parks department. It’s the first of its kind with more scheduled the last Saturday of each month.

Poirier estimates he spends five hours each week scouting, documenting and painting over graffiti tags. He has hobbies, he said — he fishes, sometimes.

But “I have personal satisfaction painting,” he said. “I can see something has changed at the end of the day.”

Now he’s got help. A family on foot, a couple looking for something to do on a Saturday and a carload of teens from a local Baha’i faith group met him at Grand Prairie Park to take their marching orders.

Poirier is calling the volunteers-only team Graffiti Chasers, a unit within Albany Parks and Recreation’s Adopt-a-Park program.

More people, more paint, more graffiti covered in Poirier’s mission to eliminate rogue paint. Poirier said people who catch him in the act volunteering time and labor to cover tags usually have the same message: Thank you.

“I have yet to meet anyone young or old that doesn’t appreciate that we’re painting over the graffiti,” he said. “And that gives me warm and fuzzy feelings.”

Simon Richmond was with a group assigned to Bryant Park, painting a cluster of about two dozen tags found, by chance, under a rail bridge as rain began pouring down. He climbed by ladder to hard-to-reach spray paint high on I-beams in the wood-and-steel structure.

A man taking shelter from the rain said he has no interest in spray-painting tags. He pointed to his name, spelled out in popcorn on a concrete retaining wall he said he'd left out to feed animals.

"I don't do graffiti," he said. "I do bird-feedy."

By the time volunteers finished, letters with balloon-like appearances and strings of numbers sprayed on in reds, blues, purples and black were supplanted with a weather-resistant coat of beige paint.

Poirier’s been chasing tags since 2019. The specifics of apparently competing messages change as graffiti artists cycle in or out of the written exchange, as many as five or six new tags in a week.

Poirier said he’s noticed a change in the quantity of tags since he began tackling spray-painted signatures, initials, symbols and ciphers with fewer appearing on Albany’s fences, walls and utility poles.

But he’s lost track of which are the newest or most prolific. And he’s not sure what most of them mean.

“I don’t pay attention,” he said. “I just paint over it."

Adopt-a-Park coordinator Jill Van Buren said graffiti cover-up is a natural fit for a group of volunteers who already are in parks offering their talents to plant pollinator-friendly gardens, pick up litter or remove invasive species and out-of-control brush.

“We’re eyes on the parks,” Van Buren said.

She said city employees tackle parks projects that require major planning or construction or anything that requires “heavy lifting” — bureaucratic, physical or otherwise. But there isn’t enough budget and therefore not enough paid time to take care of every little need in every one of Albany’s 36 parks.

“The parks just weren’t being taken care of like they should be,” Van Buren said.

She said former parks director Ed Hodney was more than ready to take on volunteers when she offered.

“He said ‘Jill, I’ve waited 10 years for someone to do this,’” Van Buren Said.

She’s now adopted out 27 parks. Adoptees seem to appreciate an officially sanctioned chance to improve their local green space but with a zero-pressure approach to how those spaces need to be improved.

Van Buren said adopters show up when they can, with whatever skills they have. Linn-Benton Community College supports Waverly Park. Oregon State University forestry and sustainability classes have worked elsewhere in the parks system, bringing an expert eye for ecology.

“When we find someone with knowledge, we put them to work,” Van Buren said.

Poirier’s knowledge is hard jobs, she said.

“He’s a retired Navy vet who needed something to do,” Van Buren said. “So I filled up all his leisure hours for him.”

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

