The Benton County Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting its sixth annual Let’s Pull Together invasive species awareness and removal event Saturday May 18 at eight sites stretching from Marys Peak to Albany.
Projects included in the event include meadow preservation work at Marys Peak, removing blackberry from Peavy Arboretum and removing English Ivy from trees at Bryant Park. The projects generally start in the morning, although there is an afternoon work session at the Mill Race in Corvallis.
Visit www.solveoregon.org/let'spulltogether to learn more about the specific projects included in the event and to register for individual work sites.