PHILOMATH ROBOTICS (copy)
Philomath High Robotics Engineering Division (PHRED) team members drive their robot Saturday in a scrimmage held earlier this year. The program is hosting a meet in January and seeks volunteers for the event. 

 ANTHONY RIMEL, MID-VALLEY MEDIA

Middle school and high school robotics teams will converge on Philomath High School Jan. 19 and 20 to test their creations on a 12-foot square field, and the host team is seeking volunteers to help with the event.

The two days of competition are part of the FIRST Tech Challenge, an international robotics program. The challenge this year, "Rover Ruckus," is a space theme where robots descend from a lander, collect minerals from a crater and place them in a cargo hold. The competition is being hosted by the Philomath Schools FIRST Tech Challenge team.

The Philomath team, known as PHRED, is looking for volunteers to help during one or both days of the tournament. Technical and nontechnical positions are available.

For more information, contact the team at phredteam847@gmail.com. To learn more about FIRST robotics visit www.firstinspires.org. For more about the Philomath teams visit www.team847.com .

