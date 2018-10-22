The Peacock larkspur has a few things going against it:
Firstly it’s a prairie species, native to the mid-Willamette Valley, and humans have heavily encroached on its habitat.
“The problem is there’s hardly any native prairie left,” said Gaylee Goodrich, with the Corvallis Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon, who wrote her master’s thesis on the plant around 1980. “Over the years I would see it less and less and less.”
Goodrich said the Peacock larkspur also hybridizes with other larkspurs, so there are few pure populations of it left.
To top it off, she said, it’s difficult to grow.
Volunteers planted around 1,500 Peacock larkspur bulbs at the city of Corvallis’ Rock Creek watershed property west of Philomath Friday and Saturday. It took Goodrich and two other members of the native plant society three years to cultivate the bulbs in their greenhouses before they were ready to be planted.
Jennifer Ward, the watershed program manager for the city of Corvallis, said the city’s management plan for the watershed includes promoting endangered and threatened species like the Peacock larkspur, which is listed by the state as a sensitive species.
“When you have a species that is in decline, if we have a chance to reverse that, even at a local level, it is significant.”
Ward worked with the plant society to identify three sites where the plant could thrive and volunteers also planted other native species like Oregon Sunshine, rose checkermallow and Oregon iris to help replicate more natural prairie conditions at the sites.
Ward said since the watershed area is closed to the public and is managed carefully to help protect the city’s water supply, the Rock Creek area is an ideal location to try to bring back some of the Peacock larkspur.
Rowan Petrasy, an Oregon State University student, said he helped out with the planting as part of a project for a geoscience class. He said he was interested to learn about the plant and its decline through the volunteer effort.
“It’s very important we save them,” he said.