There’s still more than a week to go before Halloween, but volunteers are already working to set up this year’s Pastega Family Christmas Light Display – and more are needed to ensure the annual tradition continues.
“Isn’t that crazy? Here it is October and we’re putting up Christmas decorations,” said Ken Pastega, president of the event’s sponsor, the Pastega Family Foundation.
Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks, from decorating Christmas trees and hanging garlands to hooking up power cords for the electric holiday extravaganza, which runs at the Benton County Fairgrounds from the day after Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day.
“It’s just a lot of little bits and pieces that make it all come together,” Pastega said.
He estimated that 20 to 30 people are needed each weekend between now and opening night to get everything set up for the big show. Additional help will be needed starting Jan. 4 to break down the display and put it back in storage until the following Christmas season.
To streamline the volunteering process, the foundation is using a new sign-up app. Anyone interested in helping out can sign up online at www.pastegachristmasdisplay.org, choosing days and times that fit with their schedule. They will receive email confirmation of their volunteer commitment, plus an emailed reminder a day before their scheduled shift.
If you don’t have internet access or need more information, call Pastega at 541-230-0560 or volunteer coordinator Kathleen Hutchinson at 541-760-2529.