dunawi-creek stock 06

Newly planted spirea plants are shown near the Bald Hill Natural Area in November 2016. A new effort to plant grasses and shrubs to assist in regenerating Dunawi Creek takes place Saturday.

 Corvallis Gazette-Times file

The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition water action team is seeking volunteers for a planting project Saturday at the Bald Hill Natural Area.

Volunteers will plant 1,500 native grasses and shrubs from noon to 4 p.m. as part of an effort to regenerate the headwaters of Dunawi Creek.

Participants must register in advance to receive directions to the site as well as information on what to bring.

To register call Dave Eckert at 541-230-1237, email deckert@willamettewatershed.com, or go to www.sustainablecorvallis.org.

