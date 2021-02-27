Volunteers keep Lebanon yarn shop alive

LEBANON — Maurine Bunce had no idea what she was creating when she opened the Knitty Gritty Yarn Shop in Lebanon in 2013.
The store started out in a rented 9-foot-by-11-foot room. Bunce, 73, launched the shop as a way of selling some of the alpaca fiber which she and her husband produced on their farm outside Lebanon.
“I did not know how to knit when I opened it,” Bunce admitted.
But the store grew, taking over a second room and then moving into a small home. Four years ago, the business moved into its current location at 824 S. Main St.
As the business grew, so did its relationship with its customers. The shop hosts classes for many different types of knitting, spinning and needlework, and the location became a hub for people united in their love of these crafts.
“It’s fun and a constant learning experience. I’ve met an awful lot of people. A lot of people come in from around the state,” Bunce said.
Those people are now helping to keep the shop going. It wasn’t easy for Bunce to keep the Knitty Gritty Yarn Shop afloat during the pandemic year, but her usual grit and determination were winning the battle.
But last fall, the shop faced an ever bigger challenge when Bunce was seriously injured in an accident at her home. Bunce had been cooking and needed to store some stew in her freezer. But first she needed to defrost the unit. That was when disaster struck.
“We had it out on our back porch and were emptying some of the water out of the top of it, and it fell off the dolly and knocked me over backwards and crushed my leg into the sharp edge of our deck,” Bunce said. “I shattered the top of my tibia, and then I fell on the ground and fractured my collarbone.”
Bunce has undergone two surgeries and it has only been in the past week that she has been able to put any weight on her injured right leg. She uses a walker to get around and will need to complete more rehabilitation before she can think about returning to the store.
“I have a lot of metal and screws holding me together. It’s going to take some time,” Bunce said. “It takes a while to get your muscles back to where you can actually walk.”
During the past five months, volunteers have been working together to keep the yarn shop open. Christine Doe, an instructor at the shop, has played a key role. For the first three months or so after Bunce was injured, Doe was at the store five days a week overseeing the operation.
“I subbed for her a couple of times when they were doing shearing. So I had some familiarity with the systems and I had an extra set of keys,” Doe said. “I figured out systems I didn’t know.”
Fellow volunteer Kathleen Shepard is now helping to split those shifts with Doe.
Other volunteers have pitched in as well. Nancy Walker did much of the work on the website, and Rick Krabbe helped build new shelving units.
Doe said the volunteers wanted to do more than just keep the doors open. They saw this as an opportunity to help Bunce create the best possible version of the store.
In the past, inventory had been kept on movable racks which were lined up throughout the store. Over the winter, the team — which also includes Jessica Jamison-Wells, Ellen Gavit and Layne Williams — has done a great deal of work to install shelving, organize the inventory and make samples.
“We’ve organized all of this to create the vision that Mo has always wanted,” said Doe, who is retired after a career as an organizational development consultant with Cambia Health Solutions.
Volunteers have also stepped up to help with labeling, mailing orders and handling the inventory. When asked why so many people would put in so much work without pay, Doe said Bunce deserves all the credit.
“It’s Mo’s inclusiveness, it’s her welcomingness, it’s how she interacts with her customers that made that community. And it’s so welcoming. It’s not just a yarn store and get-togethers. It’s the way she interacts with her customers,” Doe said.
Doe also thanked two mid-valley businesses for their support. The Hazella Bake Shop has been a great neighbor, Doe said, sending over refreshments for the volunteers. And the Foam Man, a Corvallis business, has given the Knitty Gritty Yarn Shop a generous discount on supplies needed for the renovations, Doe said.
In addition to the sense of community, Doe said the shop fills a real need. There aren’t many high-quality yarn shops in the mid-Willamette Valley.
And Doe said Bunce is able to serve customers in ways that larger stores and online shops can’t. If a customer needs a specific material dyed in a particular color, Bunce is able to produce it.
“Her yarns are quite famous for that, and not all shops have someone who can do that,” Doe said.