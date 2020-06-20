Volunteers come together to clean up downtown Albany

A group of locals came together and braved the rain Saturday morning in an effort to better downtown Albany.
The Albany Downtown Association was forced to cancel its annual spring cleanup earlier this year due to COVID-19. So Keith Kolkow, a volunteer with ADA, took it upon himself to put together an event in lieu of the one that had been canceled.
Kolkow and a group of 10 others cleaned up trash downtown and cleared leaves and pulled weeds at the parking lot on the corner of Ferry Street and 1st Avenue.
“It’s something that is really important that happens in our community, because it’s all volunteers that maintain a lot of these lots,” Kolkow said. “I came downtown once businesses started opening back up and I saw how many weeds there were and was like, ‘We need to do something to take care of our downtown and our business owners.’”
Republic Services supplied a yard waste bin for free to help with the cleanup.
Kolkow knew the combination of bad weather and it being Father’s Day weekend might make for a lower turnout than the spring cleanups typically draw. But the Facebook event for Saturday’s cleanup drew plenty of interest, and he plans to organize more events throughout the summer.
He hopes to do them at least on a monthly basis, with the long-term goal of getting all the local parking lots cleaned up.
Kolkow, who works as development officer for Family Tree Relief Nursery, has been volunteering with ADA for about five years.
“It’s just something that’s really important to me, it really brought me to be more involved in the community,” Kolkow said.
Despite a constant pouring of rain throughout the first hour of cleanup, Adrienne Kume and her children, Macy and Maddox, were excited to help out however they could.
Kume, who owns Merrime Bride & Soiree, wanted to give back after years of seeing similar cleanups take place downtown.
“It’s our first time doing this,” Kume said. “I’ve owned my business for five years and I’ve very much appreciated everyone who has done this. I think we have a wonderful, clean, safe downtown area that is kept up really nice. We wanted to be a part of that.”
With neighboring downtown businesses working to support each other through the coronavirus pandemic, Kume is glad to see the cohesiveness of the community during a difficult time.
“Just going through the recent events,you really appreciate everything so much more and realize how there are different ways to be involved,” Kume said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.