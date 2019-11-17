The displays that are part of the annual Pastega Christmas Light Display at the Benton County Fairgrounds starting the day after Thanksgiving fill six semi-trailers during the off-season.
Included are nearly 200 displays, miscellaneous decorations and many, many lights.
Much of the work of unloading the trailers, setting up the displays and hanging the lights is done by volunteers.
Dana Strowbridge, one of the lead organizers of the Pastega Lights, said the displays are set up over the three weekends before Thanksgiving, with teams of volunteers taking shifts on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Strowbridge said during Saturday’s work session that last year 27,000 cars toured the display, which has been held annually since 1981. She said while many people see the display, not all of them know just how much labor is involved in the display.
“There are so many moving parts that those people who do help us have a better understanding of what is involved,” she said.
Strowbridge said this year the volunteers are actually ahead of schedule on setting up the display because during the first weekend of work members of a couple of Oregon State University fraternities showed up to help and accomplished a lot. Although set up of the display is scheduled to continue today and next weekend, Strowbridge said she’s not seeking more volunteers to finish the job.
However, she said a huge amount of volunteer effort is needed to take down and pack away the display and she’s still seeking volunteer help to take down the display starting Jan. 3.
Ken Pastega, whose parents started the annual display when the family owned the local Pepsi bottling plant, said the labor intensive nature of the huge display was actually by design: during the winter months demand for soft drinks falls, so setting up the display was a way to give employees something to do so the family could keep them working.
Pastega, now 73, said setting up the display requires a lot of effort, and he and a small crew do a lot of the work of setting up elevated displays, leaving simpler work for volunteers.
Since the display moved to the fairgrounds in 2013 after the family sold the Pepsi plant, the setup has been primarily volunteer-driven.
He said the display means a lot to the community and it’s now at a point where people who grew up seeing it are bringing their own kids to the display.
“This is really a community display,” he said. “It may have our name on it, but it’s always been a community thing.”
Nicole Louie, a Corvallis High School freshman who volunteered at the work session Saturday with the CHS Key Club, said she has been going to see the lights annually with her family for as long as she can remember.
“It’s a sign of the holidays," she said. "It’s here every year and kids grow up around it.
She said she chose to volunteer because it sounded like fun. However, she said it has also given her a new perspective on how much effort the community has put in over the years to give kids like her the positive experience at Christmas.
“It’s become a tradition to go through it and now that I got to help with (the display) it adds new meaning," she said. "Now I know how much work goes into it.”
The Pastega Christmas Light Display runs 5 to 10 p.m. from Nov. 29 to Jan. 1 at the Benton County Fairgrounds at 110 SW 53rd St. in Corvallis. Admission is free, but organizers ask for canned food donations.