The men’s cold weather homeless shelter in Corvallis opens next Friday, Nov. 1 and organizers still are seeking volunteers to assist with shelter operations.
The shelter will be operating for the third consecutive five-month season on Southeast Chapman Place on the site of the old Hanson Tire Factory.
Volunteer opportunities and the required time slots include:
Team leader: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Check-in: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Bag checker: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Evening food servers: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Staff backup: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Overnight: 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Volunteers must be 18 years old and no experience is necessary.
Go to the SignUpGenius link bit.ly.2OU0XuG to register to volunteer. For more information on the shelter email corvmensshelter@gmail.com