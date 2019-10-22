{{featured_button_text}}
shelter-hanson-23

The Corvallis men's cold weather homeless shelter will again operate out the old Hanson Tire Factory site on Southeast Chapman Place this season. 

 JAMES DAY, Mid-Valley Media (File)

The men’s cold weather homeless shelter in Corvallis opens next Friday, Nov. 1 and organizers still are seeking volunteers to assist with shelter operations.

The shelter will be operating for the third consecutive five-month season on Southeast Chapman Place on the site of the old Hanson Tire Factory.

Volunteer opportunities and the required time slots include:

Team leader: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Check-in: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bag checker: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Evening food servers: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Staff backup: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Overnight: 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Volunteers must be 18 years old and no experience is necessary.

Go to the SignUpGenius link bit.ly.2OU0XuG to register to volunteer. For more information on the shelter email corvmensshelter@gmail.com

