SWEET HOME — Although their primary “job” at the Dec. 6 lighting of the Capitol Christmas Tree was to represent Sweet Home, Mayor Greg Mahler, councilors Susan Coleman and Dave Trask and City Manager Ray Towry also brought a message to elected officials about the need for economic development.
“We had three key talking points,” Mahler said. “The need for proper forest management, the need for improved Internet connectivity and decreasing the cost and requirements of infrastructure projects, especially wastewater treatment facilities.”
Mahler said the Sweet Home contingent met with Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden and Congressman Peter DeFazio. They also met with numerous agency officials at several events associated with the Capitol Christmas Tree program.
“We told everyone that there must be better forest management so we don’t end up like the unfortunate folks in Paradise, California,” Mahler said.
Mahler said that if the long-term trend is moving away from manufacturing jobs to telecommunications, rural areas will need access to high-speed Internet services at reasonable costs.
Earlier this week, the Farm Bill was passed and will include about $325 million for rural broadband improvements and programs.
“And, we’re in the process of upgrading our wastewater treatment plant to the tune of about $20 million,” Mahler said. “We went looking for suggestions on how to find grant money to do that.”
Mahler and Trask spent a few minutes talking with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan at the tree-lighting ceremony.
Mahler said the city of Sweet Home was recognized numerous times at several parties and award ceremonies. He added that Towry “did an awesome job coordinating meetings. We went full tilt from the time we hit the ground.”
But, the group also found time to visit places such as the Smithsonian Institution, the war memorials and to pay their respects to former President George Herbert Walker Bush, who had died Nov. 30 and was lying in state.
“Having the National Day of Mourning for President Bush did of threw things into a turmoil,” Mahler said. “Schedules had to get changed because Washington, D.C. shut down for the day.”
Mahler said the Sweet Home group paid their respects to the 41st president.
“I was in awe,” he continued. “It was phenomenal. I thought Bush was a good president. He was criticized a lot, but he did a good job. The timing of his presidency hurt him. Coming right after Reagan had to be tough. I felt like the least I could do was to pay my respects. I would not want that job.”
Mahler and Trask visited the Vietnam War Memorial and looked up the names of two Sweet Home soldiers who died there: Harley Daniel Dimick (May 24, 1969) and John William Carper (July 3, 1970). Mahler also found the name of his cousin, William Griffin, who was killed on March 14, 1969.
The group was also able to attend a Pearl Harbor memorial on Dec. 7.
“We were fortunate to be there at that time and that it coincided with the changing of the guard,” Mahler said.
Councilor Coleman chaired the city’s tree committee and called her time in the capital “wonderful.”
“We enjoyed all of the activities and had a great time,” she said. “I think our meetings with elected officials were productive. It was a great time filled with lots of joy and pride that the tree came from Sweet Home.”
Coleman and her husband Matt met up with the rest of the local contingent on Monday.
“Seeing the president lying in state was a unique experience,” Coleman said. “It was definitely an honor to be there and to show our respects to a great president. There was a long line of people, but it was very quiet and respectful.”
Coleman said the actual tree lighting Thursday evening was the highlight of the trip.
Coleman praised Hillsboro fourth-grader Brigette Harrington, whose poem about the Oregon outdoors was selected by Gov. Brown from among more than 1,200 entries.
“Brigette did a wonderful job reading her poem at the tree lighting,” she said. “We heard it several times during the week, but this was her best. She spoke loud and clear and it was a beautiful evening. There was no snow or rain, although it was very cold.”
Coleman said the year-long effort — which included hosting numerous ornament making events — helped her get to know Sweet Home Ranger Nikki Swanson better.
“I really didn’t know Nikki before,” she said. “Now, we have had numerous discussions about how the city of Sweet Home and the Sweet Home Ranger District can work together on future projects. She’s a delight to work with. We also had conversations with the regional forester. It was truly a great opportunity to make some connections.”
Coleman said she doesn’t know if she will miss all the work that went into the year-long project, but added, “I really enjoyed working with all of the people and seeing how everyone pulled together with such pride. People were so excited from day one.”
Coleman said Forest Service officials praised Sweet Home’s efforts.
“Some said it was the best send-off they have ever seen,” she said. “It was a lot of good work, but it’s nice to be able to do work that you enjoy.”
City Manager Ray Towry agreed that the tree-lighting ceremony was the highlight of the week, but he said city staff has already had post-event conversations with elected officials’ staff members.
“The tree really is beautiful, it’s gorgeous,” Towry said. “It is big, full and strong. It really represents the community very well.”
Towry said it is important to go into meetings like the Sweet Home contingent had with elected officials with a realistic viewpoint.
“There’s only so much that can be done, but I believe our key issues were heard,” Towry said. “We are looking for grants to help with our infrastructure improvement projects. Money has been appropriated in the new Farm Bill for broadband improvements in rural areas.”
Towry added that Sweet Home has a unique story to tell in terms of the unintended consequences of poor forest management and the important of correcting the course in how forests are care for in the long-term.
The Capitol Christmas Tree was selected from a field of five finalists in August. It was harvested from the Sweet Home Ranger District