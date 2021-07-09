 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Visit Corvallis moves, adds new logo
0 Comments
alert

Visit Corvallis moves, adds new logo

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Visit Corvallis has opened a new visitor center and also has completed a rebranding process.

The tourism and marketing organization that serves Corvallis and Benton County is supported largely by lodging taxes on hotel and motel visitors.

Visit Corvallis has moved to a new office downtown at 113 SW Southwest Third St. Alley Suite 101. Previously, the agency had been lodged in the same building as the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce on Northwest Second Street.

“We as an organization decided at the end of 2019 that we should research new locations for the visitor center as people do not use information centers in the same way as they did in prior years due to more reliance on technology,” said Christina Rehklau, Visit Corvallis’ executive director.

“We wanted to be closer to the heart of downtown to capitalize on foot traffic and encourage both locals and travelers to explore all the community has to offer.”

The rebranding program includes a new logo, social media icon, font family, and color palette, as well as digital and print marketing materials. The agency also has a new slogan, Delightfully Different.

“It captures our city and surrounding region so well,” said Rehklau. “Our community’s unique vibe is at the heart of what makes Corvallis special — which is exactly why people love it. Corvallis truly is delightfully different.”

Visit Corvallis worked with both the Portland-based Coraggio Group and the Madison Avenue Collective of Corvallis on the rebranding. The rebranding process began in late 2019 but its completion was delayed because of the pandemic.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News