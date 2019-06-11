Healthy nutrition for your eyes and the rest of your body will be the topic at the next meeting of the Mid Valley Low Vision Support Group scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 Brookdale Grande Prairie, 1929 Grande Prairie Road, Albany.
The speaker is Jeana Vandyke, RD ,LD, CDE, who is with the diabetes and Nutrition Services Department of Albany General Hospital. She will discuss how an overall healthy diet is as good for your eyesight and it is for the rest of your body.
There is no charge, and the meeting is open to the public. This meeting marks the end of the winter/spring season for the Mid Valley Low Vision Support Group. The next meeting will be Sept. 18 and will feature a display of low vision products for purchase.
Light refreshments will be served. Call 541-928-5008 for information.