Virus costing OSU millions

While the stimulus funding is welcome, it won’t cover all of OSU’s losses. Clark said university officials are hoping there could be additional federal relief funds down the road.

“It’s really essential that the federal government continue to look to higher education as one of the critical needs of America,” he said.

For the moment, at least, enrollment appears to be a bright spot for OSU. Even though the university announced before the start of spring term that all classes would be taught remotely because of the need for physical distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, OSU’s total enrollment numbers are actually up 0.9% from last spring, Clark said.

On the other hand, total credit hours — which tally closely with tuition revenue — are down a modest 1.8%.

Spring term enrollment is down 2.2% to 21,195 on the Corvallis campus and down 2.1% to 1,166 at OSU Cascades in Bend, while Ecampus enrollment is up 13.3% to 6,257, Clark said, noting that students in the online-only program come from Oregon, other states and foreign countries.

“That’s a significant representation of strength for the university,” Clark said. “The quality of the program is attracting enrollment both nationwide and globally during the pandemic.”