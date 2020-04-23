Virus complicates Corvallis budget process

May 12: Public hearings for both city Budget Commission and urban renewal Budget Commission. Both bodies are expected to make recommendations on their budgets to the City Council and the Urban Renewal District Agency.

June 1: The City Council and URD Agency will hold public hearings and adopt both budgets.

The two budget panels consist of the nine city councilors and citizen members. The nine councilors also serve as the city’s Urban Renewal District Agency.

All meetings start at 6 p.m. and will be held remotely. Go to www.corvallisoregon.gov/calendar for information on how to participate. Written comments can be submitted in advance by noon May 11 to Budget Office, 500 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis, OR 97330 or by email to nancy.brewer@corvallisoregon.gov. Those wishing to provide telephone testimony at the May 12 public hearings must submit a request in advance by calling 541-766-6990, Ext. 5022.

The budget documents will go online at www.corvallisoregon.gov on May 1.

