Virus complicates Corvallis budget process

The coronavirus outbreak has forced the city of Corvallis to alter its plans for consideration of the 2020-21 municipal budget.
Finance Director Nancy Brewer said that the coronavirus “has required staff’s full attention to address impacts to regular operations ... and budget development, review and adoption is one of those areas that requires a modified approach due to resource constraints.”
Another factor is that adoption of the budget requires a public hearing with public testimony. Recent City Council meetings have not included community comments because of social distancing protocols and advice from Gov. Kate Brown’s office that remote meetings can be held as long as the public can tap into the broadcast or transmission.
In addition, Corvallis voters last year authorized an urban renewal district for South Corvallis. The URD also has a budget and a budget committee to review and approve its spending plan.
Here is a look at the schedule:
April 30: Orientation meeting for city Budget Commission and urban renewal Budget Commission.
May 5: Presentation of the two budgets.
May 7: City Budget Commission meets to review department budgets.
May 12: Public hearings for both city Budget Commission and urban renewal Budget Commission. Both bodies are expected to make recommendations on their budgets to the City Council and the Urban Renewal District Agency.
June 1: The City Council and URD Agency will hold public hearings and adopt both budgets.
The two budget panels consist of the nine city councilors and citizen members. The nine councilors also serve as the city’s Urban Renewal District Agency.
All meetings start at 6 p.m. and will be held remotely. Go to www.corvallisoregon.gov/calendar for information on how to participate. Written comments can be submitted in advance by noon May 11 to Budget Office, 500 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis, OR 97330 or by email to nancy.brewer@corvallisoregon.gov. Those wishing to provide telephone testimony at the May 12 public hearings must submit a request in advance by calling 541-766-6990, Ext. 5022.
The budget documents will go online at www.corvallisoregon.gov on May 1.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
