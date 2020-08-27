Virus claims 5 more lives in Oregon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus has claimed five more lives in Oregon, state health officials reported.

The fatalities bring the state’s total to 438.

The new deaths were:

• A 74-year-old Malheur County man who tested positive Aug. 19 and died Aug. 25.

• And 82-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive Aug. 10 and died Aug. 25.

• An 80-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive Aug. 12 and died Aug. 25.

• A 97-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive Aug. 6 and died Aug. 22.

• A 90-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive Aug. 13. And died Aug. 23.

All five individuals had underlying medical conditions, the Oregon Health Authority reported.

The OHA also reported 212 new confirmed and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19 like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory confirmed case.

Five of the new cases were in Linn County, bringing the county’s total to 371, with 12 deaths. Benton County added one case. Its total is 207 cases and six deaths.