Virus claims 5 more lives in Oregon

The coronavirus has claimed five more lives in Oregon, state health officials reported.
The fatalities bring the state’s total to 438.
The new deaths were:
• A 74-year-old Malheur County man who tested positive Aug. 19 and died Aug. 25.
• And 82-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive Aug. 10 and died Aug. 25.
• An 80-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive Aug. 12 and died Aug. 25.
• A 97-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive Aug. 6 and died Aug. 22.
• A 90-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive Aug. 13. And died Aug. 23.
All five individuals had underlying medical conditions, the Oregon Health Authority reported.
The OHA also reported 212 new confirmed and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19 like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory confirmed case.
Five of the new cases were in Linn County, bringing the county’s total to 371, with 12 deaths. Benton County added one case. Its total is 207 cases and six deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties, listed alphabetically: Clackamas (18), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Deschutes (4), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (15), Jefferson (2), Josephine (2), Klamath (5), Lane (8), Lincoln (1), Malheur (12), Marion (40), Morrow (3), Multnomah (27), Polk (3), Umatilla (8), Union (2), Washington (47), and Yamhill (4).
The OHA also reported an outbreak of 21 cases of COVID-19 at Independent Transport in Morrow County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.
The outbreak investigation started July 28, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working with the company to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.
A workplace outbreak announced two weeks ago at Stahlbush Island Farms, just east of Corvallis in Linn County, remained at 14 cases, according to the latest weekly update from the OHA.
