Virtual town hall on Benton County COVID risk set for Thursday

A Zoom meeting to address questions about Benton County’s “extreme risk” status for COVID-19 will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oregon State University announced on Wednesday.

Leaders from the county, the university and the city of Corvallis will take part in the “virtual town hall,” which can be accessed online at https://beav.es/JuY.

High COVID-19 case counts from OSU’s on-campus testing programs have contributed to Benton County’s overall numbers, which have kept the county in the state’s highest risk category and prevented the easing of restrictions on certain businesses and activities.

Dr. Robert Turngren, chief medical officer for Samaritan Health Services, will moderate a panel of six speakers who will provide an update on COVID-19 levels in the county, OSU’s testing program, the vaccine rollout and discussions with state officials about including testing data in Oregon’s risk metrics, which might have the effect of lowering Benton County’s risk level. A question-and-answer session will follow.

The panel will include Steve Clark, OSU vice president for university relations and marketing; Dan Larson, vice provost for student affairs and leader of OSU’s COVID-19 response team; Benton County Commissioner Xan Augerot; Suzanne Hoffman, director of the Benton County Health Department; April Holland, the department’s deputy director of public health and communicable disease manager; and Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber.

