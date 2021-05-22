 Skip to main content
Virtual fundraiser next week to benefit cancer patients
alert

puttin' on the pink logo

Puttin’ on the Pink, the Corvallis Clinic Foundation’s annual fundraiser to benefit cancer patients, will be held virtually next week.

The event will take place from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday and will be livestreamed on Facebook at facebook.com/corvallisclinicfoundation.

Attendees will learn about Project H.E.R. (Help. Enlightenment. Resources.), which supports Mid-Willamette Valley and Central Coast residents diagnosed with breast cancer and other cancers, and will hear stories from Project H.E.R. participants.

The event is free and open to all; guests will be invited (but not required) to make a donation.

Last year, funds raised were used to deliver more than 600 meals to local cancer patients and provide resources and guidance to more than 300 newly diagnosed patients and their families.

