Virginia county seeks to extradite OSU faculty member accused of sex crimes

“The only real defense to being sent to Virginia is if he can show that he is not the Brett Merrick Tyler charged in the warrants,” Pettitt said in an email. “In other words, that it’s a different Brett Tyler. He can’t oppose return by saying he’s innocent.”

Benton County Circuit Court documents allege that Tyler fled from justice in Virginia, but Pettitt said she wouldn’t necessarily characterize the situation in just that way because the offenses' dates are from many years ago, and the warrants were only recently issued. To her knowledge, he has not been in Virginia since the issuance of the warrants.

Tyler resigned on Tuesday as the OSU director of Center for Quantitative Life Sciences, effective immediately, according to OSU spokesman Steve Clark.

Tyler also resigned from the university effective Nov. 30. Clark said Tyler will be working remotely until that date, transitioning publication work and research grants to others before the fall term ends. He is not currently working with students.

