Five World War II aircraft will be making a stop in Corvallis June 12-14.
The Collings Foundation’s “Wings of Freedom Tour” includes a B-17 Flying Fortress, a B-24 Liberator, a B-25 Mitchell, a P-51 Mustang and a P-40 Warhawk.
The planes will be on hand at the Corvallis Municipal Airport for walk-through tours and flights from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 12, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 13 and 9 a.m. to noon on June 14.
Tours cost $15 adults and $5 for children 12 and under. World War II veterans are admitted free.
Flights on the B-17 and B-24 cost $450, the B-25 is $400, and the P-51 and P-40 cost $2,400 and $2,200, respectively.
To book flights go to https://www.collingsfoundation.org/event/corvallis-or/ or email booking@collingsfoundation.org.