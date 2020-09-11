Vina Moses offering aid to fire evacuees

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Vina Moses Center in Corvallis is offering clothing and household goods to fire evacuees from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 968 NW Garfield St.

“Evacuees are already starting to show up at the center,” said executive director Ilene McClelland. “We are grateful we can share generous donations from our community with people who need kindness and care during such stressful times.”

The Vina Moses Center is a nonprofit that provides clothing and household goods at no cost to the families and individuals who need them most. The Vina Moses Center has historically served Benton County residents, but it is now opening its doors to all Oregonians as part of a wider wildfire relief effort.

Donations of clothing, toiletries, household goods and other items in clean, usable condition are accepted at the Vina Moses Center on Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. The pandemic has limited the number of shoppers allowed in the center at one time, so general shopping is by appointment only Monday through Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information or to donate or volunteer, visit vinamoses.org, email info@vinamoses.org or call 541-753-1420.

