Video: What is cryptocurrency and how not to get scammed with it

The FBI's Portland office has put together a video to explain cryptocurrency to the uninitiated and how not to be victimized by would-be scammers.
It turns out, scams involving cryptocurrency — which is a legal form of currency in the United States — are not all that different that scams involved good, old-fashioned cash.
Support Local Journalism
"Any kind of traditional scam can take on a cryptocurrency twist," says the FBI forensic accountant who was only identified by his first name Brandon in an FBI news release.
If you do become a victim, contact us at the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (www.ic3.gov) to report online crime.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Penny.Rosenberg
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.