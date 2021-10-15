Video: What is cryptocurrency and how not to get scammed with it

The FBI's Portland office has put together a video to explain cryptocurrency to the uninitiated and how not to be victimized by would-be scammers.

It turns out, scams involving cryptocurrency — which is a legal form of currency in the United States — are not all that different that scams involved good, old-fashioned cash.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Any kind of traditional scam can take on a cryptocurrency twist," says the FBI forensic accountant who was only identified by his first name Brandon in an FBI news release.

If you do become a victim, contact us at the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (www.ic3.gov) to report online crime.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.