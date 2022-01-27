Candidate for Oregon governor Marc Thielman speaks at a Benton County Republican Women event in Corvallis on Jan. 24. He discussed ongoing developments with masking guidelines at Alsea School District, where he works as superintendent.
Video: Thielman speaks in Corvallis
Cody Mann
