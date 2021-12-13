Video: Snow falling in Southwest Corvallis; Alsea schools cancel activities

Snow falls on Easy Street in Corvallis in this video shot by reporter Cody Mann. If you're seeing this on Facebook or Twitter, post your snow photos and videos below!

The Alsea School District will release students early on Monday, dismissing school at 1:20 p.m. The district also has cancelled afternoon and evening activities due to the winter storm.

Snowflakes fell for about 45 minutes in Corvallis Monday morning.

At 9:55 a.m. on Monday, the National Weather Service sent out a special short term forecast, cautioning that rain was turning to snow for many areas in the South Willamette Valley, including Corvallis, Albany and surrounding communities.

"In general, snow is not expected to accumulate on roads beyond a dusting. However, for areas west of Eugene and south of Corvallis, up to one-half inch is briefly possible," the statement said.

The National Weather Service has forecast a possibility of snow for Monday through Wednesday for the Albany and Corvallis areas, with overnight temperatures dipping to 32 degrees on Monday, and reaching 33 degrees on Tuesday.

The Cascade foothills are under a winter weather advisory until 4 p.m. on Monday.

The Sweet Home area also has a possibility of snow through Wednesday morning, with overnight lows of 31 degrees, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

