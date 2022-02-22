Video: Marc Thielman resigns as Alsea superintendent

Marc Thielman resigns as superintendent of Alsea schools during a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

Thielman, a Republican who is seeking to become Oregon's next governor, stirred controversy when the district determined that it would no longer enforce state pandemic rules regarding masks in classrooms in any school settings except when riding buses.

He also is the subject of three complaints from school administrators, who allege a hostile work environment, illegal firing practices and disregard for any viewpoint that is not Thielman's own.