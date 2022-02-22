 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Video: Marc Thielman resigns as Alsea superintendent

  • Updated
  • 0

Marc Thielman resigns as superintendent of Alsea schools during a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

Thielman, a Republican who is seeking to become Oregon's next governor, stirred controversy when the district determined that it would no longer enforce state pandemic rules regarding masks in classrooms in any school settings except when riding buses.

He also is the subject of three complaints from school administrators, who allege a hostile work environment, illegal firing practices and disregard for any viewpoint that is not Thielman's own.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians vow to fight for their country

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News