Video: Corvallis Fourth of July parade returns


Here's a look at the annual Fabulous, Fantastic, All-American Everyone-Can-Join Fourth of July Parade in Corvallis!

This fun tradition has been going on for more than three decades. Last year, the parade was cancelled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. This year's version was smaller than normal, but participants said they were happy the loosely-organized event was back to make Independence Day special for Corvallis. 

