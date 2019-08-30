Linn County Sheriff’s deputies responded about 5:30 p.m. Thursday to a call of a homicide in the 38000 block of Gilkey Road east of Jefferson.
Captain David Snippen said Duane Enck, 86, reported that he had shot his wife, Karen Enck, 70.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found that both parties were dead and believe Duane Enck committed suicide after killing his wife.
The acts were committed with a handgun.
No other persons were in the home, Snippen said.
Detectives arrived at the scene at around 6:30 p.m.
Scio Fire District assisted on the call.