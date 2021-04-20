Victim rescued after falling over waterfall near Sweet Home

A male was rescued by emergency responders and flown to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries after falling over a waterfall at a Forest Service campground east of Sweet Home Monday night.

At 6:45 p.m., Sweet Home Fire District personnel were dispatched to the Longbow Organization Camp on Gordon Meadows Road, according to a news release from the fire district.

The victim had fallen approximately 35 feet, and rescuers had to swim through a deep river channel with sheer rock walls to reach him. The patient was strapped into a litter, which was attached a to a “high line” rope system that firefighters used to haul the litter across the river.

From there, additional firefighters and Linn County sheriff’s deputies carried the patient 100 yards up a trail to a waiting ambulance. The ambulance transported the patient to Riverbend Park on Highway 20, where a Life Flight helicopter was waiting to carry him to Riverbend Hospital in Springfield, the news release said.

The Lebanon Fire District also provided assistance at the scene.

The patient’s name, age and city of residence were not released.

A Sweet Home Fire District official said the agency could not release the patient’s name for medical privacy reasons.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0