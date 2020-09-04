 Skip to main content
Victim in fatal crash was Corvallis man
  • Updated
The victim in a fatal crash Thursday night 3 miles east of Corvallis on Highway 34 has been identified as Curtis James.

James, a 63-year-old Corvallis resident, was riding a Honda motorcycle eastbound on the highway when he attempted to turn left onto Riverside Drive at 8:11 p.m., according to a news release issued Friday by the Oregon State Police.

The motorcycle turned into the path of a westbound Ford F-150 pickup driven by a 54-year-old Corvallis man and was struck by the pickup, the news release stated. James sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

One westbound lane of the highway was closed for about 2½ hours while the crash was investigated.

No citations were issued.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Corvallis Fire Department and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted the Oregon State Police.

