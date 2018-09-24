Vets Helping Vet HQ will take its Wall of Honor to Chinook Winds Casino Resort to Lincoln City on Wednesday, where it will be part of a five-day Celebration of Honor event.
The Wall of Honor is a memorial that includes more than 6,000 faces and names of military members killed in action in Iraq and Afghanistan since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Vets Helping Vets HQ will meet at American Legion Post 10 at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and depart for the coast at 9:30 a.m.
This is the 15th year of Chinook Winds’ Celebration of Honor, which is meant to recognize active duty service members and veterans.
The event includes uniform and weapons displays, a veterans services information tent on Friday and Saturday, a free buffet for veterans and active duty personnel on Wednesday, a free concert for veterans and active duty personnel on Thursday and more.
For more information and a schedule of events, go to www.chinookwindscasino.com/entertainment/events/celebration-of-honor-2/.